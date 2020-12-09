Parthiv Patel retires from international cricket, netizens wish him ‘Happy Retirement’

Wicket-keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"Today, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down the curtains on my 18-year-long career, I feel heavier with gratitude towards many. The BCCI showed a generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17-year-old boy to play for India," said 35-year-old Parthiv in a statement on Twitter.

Parthiv also thanked all the captains he played under. The wicket-keeper-batsman made a special note for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, under whose captaincy he made his debut in international cricket.

"I'm especially indebted to Dada, my first captain, who showed immense faith in me," said Parthiv.