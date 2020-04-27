'Part-time TickToker' David Warner sizzles in pink swimsuit with wife Candice

Australian cricketer David Warner has become a part-time TickToker amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, in his latest TikTok video, the opening batsman switched roles with wife Candice Warner. Candice, who is a retired professional ironwoman, surf life saver and model, switched to Warner's yellow jersey, put on his helmet and held his bat. David, on the other hand, sizzled in the pink swimsuit.
Taking to Instagram, David Warner, shared the video and captioned, "ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch @candywarner1."
Candice Warner shared the picture and wrote, "Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old racing costume. #fun #switchitupchallenge."
Earlier, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman had shared a video with his daughter, dancing on Katrina Kaif's Sheela ki Jawani. He captioned, "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!! #statue."
Meanwhile, Warner and SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Kane Williamson had an Instagram live session. Williamson revealed that Kolhi is hungry for dominating in all three formats and he has set the bar so high for others.
"It's very hard to pinpoint one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)