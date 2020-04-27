'Part-time TickToker' David Warner sizzles in pink swimsuit with wife Candice

Australian cricketer David Warner has become a part-time TickToker amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, in his latest TikTok video, the opening batsman switched roles with wife Candice Warner. Candice, who is a retired professional ironwoman, surf life saver and model, switched to Warner's yellow jersey, put on his helmet and held his bat. David, on the other hand, sizzled in the pink swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram, David Warner, shared the video and captioned, "ISO Monday’s #flicktheswitch @candywarner1."