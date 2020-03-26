Paltan, got talent? Here's how to get featured on Mumbai Indians Twitter account

It is a great chance for many talented people across the world to have their talent showcased while staying at home under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 21,000 people worldwide.

Earlier, Indian Premier League was suspended too, following many sporting events which were postponed to help stop the spread of the virus. The BCCI announced IPL's suspension until April 15, but according to the current scenario it is likely the date will be pushed back further since the 21 days lockdown ends on the same date.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly does not have an 'answer' to the 13th edition of the IPL.

"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 600 including 12 deaths, as authorities beefed up preparedness to fight the pandemic.