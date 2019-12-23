Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah breaks fast-bowler Mohammad Amir's record

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has become the youngest fast bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. On Monday, Shah finished with the figures of 5/31 as Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 212 in their second innings and won the second and final Test by 263 runs at the National Stadium.

Shah, aged 16 years and 307 days, broke fellow Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir's record who had claimed his first five-for when he was 17 years and 257 days.

However, Shah couldn't become the youngest ever bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The record is held by former Pakistani spin bowler Nasim-ul-Ghani, who achieved the feat at 16 years and 303 days against the West Indies in Georgetown in 1958.

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis praised Naseem after the match and said: "I still feel it's early days for Naseem, the five-for will take him a long way," Waqar said.

"People who have worked with him at different levels deserve credit," he added.

Last month, Shah made his international debut in the Brisbane Test against Australia and sent back David Warner with a brute of a short ball when the Australian opener was batting on 154.

Said to be 16, Naseem became the youngest ever cricketer to make his Test debut on Australian soil. However, there were questions raised about his real age.

He is also part of the Pakistan U-19 squad which will be traveling to South Africa for the World Cup slated to be held from January 17 to February 9 next year.