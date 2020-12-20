Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez sets new record in 2nd T20I against New Zealand

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert's unbeaten 84 in a 129-run partnership with skipper Kane Williamson steered the Kiwis to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20I on Sunday. With the victory, New Zealand also take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez set a new record during the match. The 40-year-old slammed an unbeaten 99 in 57 balls and broke the record for the highest T20I score by a batsman after turning 40. The record was previously held Malta's Heinrich Gericke. He had scored 91 against Bulgaria.

In his brilliant knock, Hafeez slammed ten fours and five sixes, and took his team to a competitive total of 163. However, it did not prove enough for the New Zealand batsmen as they chased it down comfortably with four balls remaining.

Tim Southee was awarded the 'Man of the Match' for his stunning spell of 4-21 in four overs. "The ball was swinging a bit, nice to get the job done tonight. Could hold the shape, put in the right areas and ask questions. We have played a lot of cricket here, a familiar venue for us. A few personnel changes, but we were all excited, but chopping and changing is never easy. They're a quality side, would be disappointed over the results - but we know they will come hard at us," Southee said in the post-match presentation.

Besides, Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan said that the powerplay cost them the game. "It's not a technique issue, the conditions were a bit difficult. We'll take positives from Hafeez's knock. Hopefully, we do better in the next game. As a senior player and as the captain, I take responsibility. We get boosted by the crowd, hopefully, we can put up a better show in the next game," he said.