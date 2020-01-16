Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir lauds ‘great player’ Virat Kohli on winning Spirit of Cricket Award

The rivalry between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has oftentimes been compared to that of Sachin Tendulkar and Shoaib Akhtar. Despite their on-field friction, the two players have always maintained respect for each other.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli was awarded the 2019 ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award by ICC to recognise his display of sportsmanship during the World Cup clash between India and Australia. During the match, a section of the Indian crowd was seen giving hostile reception to Australia's Steve Smith, and it was then that Kohli turned towards the crowd and asked them to cheer for the Australian instead.

After receiving the award, Kohli said, “I'm surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things.”

ICC had shared the video of Virat Kohli speaking about the incident and the importance of playing cricket in the right way.