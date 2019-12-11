Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan fans bunk schools and offices to attend the Test match

Pakistani fans skipped classes and work on Wednesday to attend the country's first cricket Test in a decade, which was ringed with security and guarded by snipers following the deadly 2009 attack that scared away foreign teams.

Despite the tight security, excitement was palpable as the cricket-mad country finally got to host a Test, 10 years after the militant assault on a convoy carrying the Sri Lankan team to a game in Lahore.

"This is a dream come true, we are all so excited. We just prayed for (this) time," said Hamza Shakoor, a 21-year-old university student.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams arrived at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in armed convoys an hour before the coin toss, with roads to the venue sealed off -- adding further chaos to Rawalpindi's perennially gridlocked traffic.

Undeterred by the highly visible security presence, with heavily armed patrols and snipers on nearby rooftops, fans appeared jubilant as they entered the grounds after passing through at least five security checks.

Many of the youngsters arriving the stadium had never watched a Test at a stadium before, while none of Pakistan's players had previously taken part in a five-day game on home soil.

The stands gradually filled over the morning with fans waving Pakistan flags, blowing horns and cheering as the first session got underway on a rain-soaked field.

"I have waited 11 years for this," beamed medical student Muhammad Bin Haris, 22, saying he skipped seven classes and hours of study time to attend the opening day.

"It is really, really, really exciting cause I've only seen all my favourite players on TV so far, so this is my first chance to catch them live," he said.