Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Khawaja may miss birth of second child for Pakistan tour

Usman Khawaja is prepared to make an enormous personal sacrifice to play in Pakistan, according to a report published in The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pakistani-born Australian cricketer Khawaja has decided he will not miss the historic Pakistan tour for the birth of his second child, it emerged on Tuesday.

The tour, Australia's first in 24 years, is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 when Mark Taylor's team recorded a 1-0 win in the three-Test series.

Talking to the publication, Khawaja said that he had a conversation with his wife about what happens if they had a baby mid-Test match. He said, “She’s very understanding.”

Praising his wife, Khawaja said, “She knows I love playing cricket, it’s very important to me, she’s very supportive of that, and she knows I try to support her any way I can.”

“It’s going to take me a lot to come back, it is Test cricket for Australia. I’m sort of not thinking about it because I don’t want it to happen, but ask me if it does happen,” he added.

