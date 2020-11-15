Pakistan Super League 2020 Playoffs: Live stream, venues, fixtures and all you need to know about PSL

After a long hiatus due to coronavirus, Pakistan Super League is set to resume with its playoffs scheduled between November 14 and November 17.

Before the covid-inspired break, all 30 matches of the tournament were played in February and March. Like all sporting events in the world, PSL was also affected due to the virus.

All the remaining matches of the PSL will now be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Much like the Indian Premier League, PSL playoffs also include four teams. Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are the four teams who have qualified for the playoffs.

Overseas stars like Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, among many others have confirmed their availability after the recently concluded 13th edition of the IPL which saw Mumbai Indians lift their record fifth title on November 10.

Before the 8-month long break, Multan Sultans topped the PSL points table, and Karachi Kings stood second. That means, the first qualifier will be played between the two aforementioned teams.

In the Eliminator clash, Lahore Qalandars, who finished third, will take on Peshawar Zalmi.

Here's all you need to know about the PSL Playoffs schedule:

Where to live stream in India?

PSL's official YouTube channel will live stream the matches.

Which channels will live telecast the match?

While there is no official channel to watch PSL matches in India, some matches of the PSL can be watched on EuroSport which is available with few cable providers.

PSL Playoffs schedule:

Qualifier: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 3:30 PM IST

Eliminator: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 8:30 PM IST

15 November: Eliminator

TBD vs TBD – 8:30 PM IST

17 November: Final

TBD vs TBD – 8:30 PM IST