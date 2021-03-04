Pakistan: PSL 2021 postponed after 7 COVID-19 positive cases

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League has been postponed for an indefinite period due to a Covid-19 outbreak reported in the tournament’s 'bio-secure' bubble in Karachi.

PCB made the the decision in a virtual meeting on Thursday between PSL's organising committee, team's owners and management after as many as seven cases were reported in the competition.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.