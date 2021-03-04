Pakistan: PSL 2021 postponed after 7 COVID-19 positive cases

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League has been postponed for an indefinite period due to a Covid-19 outbreak reported in the tournament’s 'bio-secure' bubble in Karachi.
PCB made the the decision in a virtual meeting on Thursday between PSL's organising committee, team's owners and management after as many as seven cases were reported in the competition.
"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and well being of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.
The cricket board further said that "as an immediate step, PCB will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides."
Owners have collectively agreed to postpone the tournament but evidently, a few franchise owners have expressed their disappointment with the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't been able to manage things the right way. He claimed that the franchises were skeptical of the league's staging from the beginning but the Board still went ahead.
He further said that the league might not resume in near future as there is no other window available when the Pakistani cricketers can be completely utilised for the tournament.