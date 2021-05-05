Pakistan players are very "insecure" about their place in the team: Junaid Khan

Karachi, May 5: Discarded left-arm pacer Junaid Khan believes players remain insecure about their future in Pakistan cricket, alleging that most cricketers get a proper run in the national team if they are close to the captain and team management.

The 31-year-old, who has picked up nearly 190 wickets in 22 Tests, 76 ODIs and 8 T20 matches, has not been selected for any format for his country since May, 2019.

"It is like if you are on good terms with the captain and team management then you will probably get a proper run in all formats to prove your worth," he said in an interview to the CricketPakistan.com website.

"If you don't have close relations with them then you are in and out." He lamented that he wasn't given a long run despite being a consistent performer.

"I used to be part of the national team in all three formats. I used to ask for rest but I wasn't given rest.

"Then came a time when I got in the bad books and was being ignored due to likes and dislikes. I was performing but was not being given a proper chance," he said.

Junaid said despite being the second highest wicket taker after Hasan Ali in the Champions Trophy in 2017, he was excluded from the squad, including for the World Cup 2019, after being initially named in it.

"I just got into the bad books of selectors that is all." Junaid, however, made it clear he had not given up hope of playing for Pakistan again and was very much active on the domestic front for his province.