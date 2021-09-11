Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series status changed due to DRS 'non-availability'

Islamabad: The status of the forthcoming ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan was on Saturday changed to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures owing to the "non-availability" of the Decision Review System (DRS).

The New Zealand team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a three-match ODI series which will start from September 17 followed by five T20 Internationals. This is their first tour since 2003 when they were defeated 5-0 by the hosts in an ODI series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to change the status of next week's ODI series to a bilateral series from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures due to the non-availability of Decision Review System (DRS), a requirement in the event playing conditions," PCB said in a statement.

PCB said as New Zealand will return to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season to contest two Tests and three One Day Internationals, the two boards have agreed that these ODI games will now count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

Meanwhile, elite panellists Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the international panel will umpire in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand to be staged at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on September 17, 19 and 21.

Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the entire series, which will get underway from September 25 to October 3.

With Inputs from ANI

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 05:55 PM IST