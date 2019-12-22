Pakistan joins India as second team to achieve this milestone in Test cricket

Pakistan became the second nation in the cricketing history whose top four batsmen scored a century in a single inning of the Test match.

In the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, Shan Masood (135), Abid Ali (174), Azhar Ali (118), and Babar Azam (100*) scored a hundred.

Earlier in 2007, Indian top-four batsmen amassed century in a single inning of a Test against Sri Lanka. They were Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar scored individual hundred.

Abid playing in his second Test scored his second consecutive century on Saturday. Pakistan resumed day four of the Karachi Test on 395/2 with skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam in the middle.

The hosts declared their innings on 555/3 and extended the lead by 475 runs. Sri Lanka will now need 476 runs to win the match with just five sessions of play left.

The two-match series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), is levelled at 0-0 after the first match ended as draw in Rawalpindi.