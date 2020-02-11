Pakistan crush Bangladesh by innings, Despite flat wicket, Tigers tumble

Despite Naseem being unavailable to bowl on Monday with rib pain, Pakistan mopped up the last four wickets in 90 minutes, inflicting their 10th defeat on Bangladesh in 11 matches with one draw.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque started the day confidently, square-driving paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi for his fifth boundary in the first over, but then fell leg-before in the same over for 41.

Liton Das (29) and tail-ender Rubel Hossain kept Pakistan at bay for 11.5 overs before Mohammad Abbas trapped Rubel leg-before for five.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Das lbw and had Abu Jayed for three to finish with 4-58 and complete the win.

Pakistan's victory was on the cards after they bowled Bangladesh out for 233 in the first innings and then piled up 445 in reply, with Babar Azam smashing 143 and Shan Masood 100.

This becomes Bangladesh's sixth defeat in 14 months, including their fifth by an innings. They have yet to score a championship point in three Tests.

The second Test starts in Karachi -- after a two months break -- from April 5-9.

Bangladesh had only agreed to tour Pakistan in three phases due to security concerns over a long stay, first playing a three-match Twenty20 series last month.

They will also play a one-day international in Karachi (April 3) before the second Test.

With the victory, Pakistan gained 60 points in the World Test Championship, taking their tally to 140 points.