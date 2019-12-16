Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood recalls missing school to watch 1996 World Cup at National Stadium

After having played their first ever Test on their home soil in a decade, the Pakistani cricketers are all excited to take on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series at the National Stadium in Karachi, which is also considered the fortress of the Green Brigade.

With bad weather and continuous rain forcing both the teams to settle for a draw in the first Test in Rawalpindi, the Azhar Ali-led Pakistan side will aim to win the last contest at the historic venue.

Speaking on the upcoming Test, Ali said: "Pakistan have had an excellent record in Test cricket at the National Stadium and I can't wait for the toss. The whole team is excited about the match."

Pakistan have a phenomenal record at this venue in the longest format of the game as they have won 21 out of 41 Tests in Karachi with only two resulting in defeats for them.

Meanwhile, opener Shan Masood, who had grown up in Karachi, has played many first-class cricket matches at the National Stadium and the 30-year-old is eager to open the innings for Pakistan in a Test here.

Masood said: "Growing up we have seen some of the best cricketing action at the National Stadium which developed my interest in the game. I remember missing my school to watch a 1996 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in which Aamir Sohail scored a century."

"Then there was an India-Pakistan match in which Rajesh Chauhan struck a six. That match went into the final over," the opener was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, who has enjoyed great success with the white ball, is equally excited about the Karachi Test and has urged the people to turn up in large numbers at the National Stadium.

"I am very excited that we are playing the second Test in Karachi. I can't wait to bat in Test whites at the National Stadium's wicket after having played T20Is and ODIs there. I am hopeful that our batsmen and bowlers will perform to the fullest and make the series memorable by winning the last Test.

"I request Karachiites to turn out in large numbers and support the return of Test cricket to the city," Babar said.

The second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin here on Thursday.