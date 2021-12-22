Pakistan cricketer Abid Ali diagnosed with ‘acute coronary syndrome’, posts video from hospital bed

Test cricketer Abid Ali was diagnosed with a case of "acute coronary syndrome" on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The 34-year-old batsman was batting for the Punjab side on the final day of the match when he felt the discomfort. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG), reports dawn.com.

In a statement issued later in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab's second innings after complaining of chest pain.

"He was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of acute coronary syndrome. He is under the care of the consultant cardiologist who is liaising with the PCB medical team regarding further treatment," the cricket board said.

"He is currently stable. It is requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time," the PCB said.

Abdi posted a video from the hospital, saying: “Thanks to the Almighty, I am fine. I am requesting all of you to pray for my health. Tomorrow I have a minor procedure and I am asking for your prayers for success in that as well”.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:37 AM IST