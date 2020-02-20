Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect...he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit," the Board said in a statement.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," it added. The PCB did not get into the specifics of the breach committed by Akmal.