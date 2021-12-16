PAK vs WI: ODI series postponed to June 2022 after COVID-19 cases in West Indies camp

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, scheduled to begin from December 18 has been postponed to June 2022 because of the COVID-19 cases in the tourists' camp. In a joint statement issued by both boards, the decision was announced on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," read the statement.

"The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations."

Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and Sheldon Cottrell were already ruled out of the T20Is after they test positive. However, after the second T20I, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein and Justin Greaves along with bowling coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh tested positive. There was a cloud hanging over the final T20I scheduled for Thursday.

However, the match went ahead after the other Windies players returned negative tests.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:09 PM IST