Pak vs Ban: Skipper Mahmudullah feels Tamim Iqbal's experience will matter a lot

Iqbal has returned to the side after missing the last T20I and Test series against India, while wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has opted to give the Pakistan tour a miss.

Bangladesh captain said that Tamim Iqbal and he will share the most of the responsibility to lead the side for the upcoming series.

"Tamim and I both feel that we have a little more responsibility," Mahmudullah said.

He said that even though Pakistan have not performed well recently but they are a tough team and Bangladesh have to play well to win the series.

"Pakistan may have not played up to potential in the last few series but they are a strong side. I am sure they are concerned about their series loss to Sri Lanka. But we are focused on our game. We must utilize the number of in-form cricketers we have in the squad. If we play to our potential, we can win the series." he added.