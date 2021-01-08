Pak pacer Mohammad Sami says 'his 100mph balls were not registered because he is from Karachi'

In international cricket, Sami's compatriod Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery. During Pakistan's match against England in the 2003 World Cup, Akhtar fired a ball which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

In 2004, Sami surpassed Akhtar with a 162.3-kmph delivery against India. Sourav Ganguly, the then skipper of India, drove the ball through the covers for a boundary.

Another ball bowled by Sami which was recorded at 164/kmh had been ruled out due to “faulty speed measurements on the speed meter”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, has said that the equipment used to measure the ball's speed varies at different grounds, hence speeds from different matches cannot be compared.