Pak fan bashes claims of Imran Khan helping Pak win 1992 World Cup

The fan goes on, “In the one against South Africa, Imran Khan got out at just 10. Against India, he got out at 0. Against Australia, he got out at 7. Next match was against Sri Lanka. Imran Khan once again got out at 0. Neither did he play in the semi-final, which was one of the most important matches. Imran Khan scored 44 runs in 93 balls. Others who came after him won the match for the team, what did he do? Luckily Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a 37 ball 60.”

Speaking about the final, he said, “In the final, Wasim Akram took out Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis, otherwise what did he do? Now see captains like Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain (Kane Williamson) and England’s Eoin Morgan, they don’t score centuries? Do they only sit on the fact that they are captains? What did he do? He put up zero performance in the 1992 World Cup. It is due to Wasim Akram in the final and Inzaman in the semi-final (that Pakistan won the World Cup).”

Imran Khan scored a captain’s knock of 72 runs in 110 deliveries albeit at a slow strike-rate of 65.45 in the final. Despite that, he was responsible for helping Pakistan to a defendable score of 249. The bowlers, led by Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed, took charge and dismantled the England batting line-up. Akram and Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece to help Pakistan lift the much-coveted title.