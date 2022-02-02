Pak-Australia series schedule likely to be changed: Reports

The schedule of a highly anticipated series between Pakistan and Australia is likely to be changed as Cricket Australia has suggested kicking off the games from Rawalpindi instead of Karachi, according to reports by thenews.com.pk (The News International).

As per the schedule unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the first Test match is to be played between the two sides from March 3 in Karachi while the second Test is to be played from March 12-16 in Rawalpindi.

Australia will play three Test matches, an equal number of ODIs and one T20 match.

This will be Australia's first visit to Pakistan in 24 years.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:54 PM IST