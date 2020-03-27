Pacer Jasprit Bumrah reveals his new hobbies amid coronavirus lockdown

As the whole country is under lockdown as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said that he is using the time to pick up some new hobbies along the way.

The fast bowler shared pictures of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen doing some gardening.

"Using this time to reflect on the aspects of my life that are truly important and picking up some new hobbies along the way. Seedling #AmateurGardener #StayHome," Bumrah captioned the post.