'Owners may not be excited': Sanjay Manjrekar got it wrong again, this time about Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made one of the best deals of IPL 2020 auction on Wednesday. Maxwell was bought by Kings XI Punjab for 10.75 crores, the team for which he played between 2014-17.

Maxwell, who recently took a break from cricket to fight with mental health issues, saw a tough bid between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, the 31-year-old has represented both teams in the past.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was unsure for Maxwell getting a big bid, just before the auctions Manjrekar in a TV show with official broadcasters for IPL commented on Maxwell's inconsistency.

"On Maxwell, there will be a lot of people doubting Maxwell's consistency. There is the danger value with it, but, you know, it's amazing how many times he has flattered to deceive some, so I have feeling owners may not be as excited as we think for Glenn Maxwell."

However, Maxwell was the second expensive player in IPL auction after compatriot Pat Cummins was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.5 crores.

Maxwell is likely to take up the captaincy role, a thing he has experienced at Punjab camp in 2017, Kings XI Punjab traded their skipper Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in the IPL transfer window.