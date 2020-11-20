'Outspoken with his dislike': Glenn Maxwell takes Virender Sehwag's criticism with a 'grain of salt'

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had a below-par Indian Premier League campaign while playing for Kings XI Punjab, has decided to take Virender Sehwag's criticism with a 'grain of salt'.

Sehwag, known for being highly vocal, called Maxwell a "10 crore cheerleader" who is on a "highly-paid vacation" as he just managed to accumulate 108 runs off 13 games.

Maxwell also failed to hit a single six for the first time in his eight-season IPL career.

Responding to Viru's criticism, Maxwell said: "It's ok. Viri is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that's fine. He's allowed to say whatever he likes."

"He's in the media for such statements, so that's fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag."

Maxwell said the mental health break he took at the end of last year had helped him deal with his recent form slump and general life struggles that 2020 has presented.

"I think I'm better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now. I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it," Maxwell said.

"To be able to help people through different times of tough periods and be able to help myself through those tough periods has been really key as well," he added.

Maxwell is part of the Australian squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against India.

India and Australia will play out 3 ODIs starting November 27 and as many T20Is. The rivals will also play 4 Tests.