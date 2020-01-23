'Our side is very young and all are match-winners': Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur praises team ahead of T20I Women's World Cup

Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues have played in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and are familiar with the Australian conditions.

"Three players from our side have played WBBL there so they know the conditions well and will share that with the teammates. The wickets will be good and high-scoring in Australia. I'm feeling very positive and excited about the World Cup," Kaur said.

The India women's team head coach Woorkeri Raman said, "They might be familiar with the conditions but this is the different platform, different tournament, and the pressure element is different. So, I think all these things put together will negate whatever advantage they might seemingly have."