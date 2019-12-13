Our players should learn from Kohli: WI assistant coach

Chennai: West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick on Friday said their young players should learn from India skipper Virat who is the "benchmark" of hard work.

"It's exciting times for us when you look at guys like Hetmyer, Pooran and Hope. We have got young batsmen who are developing. But the key thing is how you prepare to work hard. You have got a benchmark in Virat Kohli. He is somebody who will be in the gym and work very hard," he said ahead of the first ODI here on Sunday.

"A lot of players can learn from him. Then, we have got a chance. Without hard work, there is no success. Hard work is boring but it can give you great success. Once they keep working and dealing with the process, they will have a chance."

The coach lauded his wards, saying the team in transition can only get better from here in the longer formats after losing the T20I series 1-2.

"They have been brilliant on this tour, we can't fault them. They have worked really hard. They are beginning to see the results. If you look at Hetmyer's play in the T20s, it was exciting. Now, we move to a longer format.

"People forget the fact that at a very young age, he already has four ODI hundreds. Obviously, there is a lot of talent there. In cricket, you cannot rest and relax," he added.

Estwick also said the West Indies team had done well to bridge the gap with India in the T20s and hoped to do the same in the ODIs too.