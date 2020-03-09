Our guys know how to get Pujara out, says Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Ranji Trophy finals

Wriddhiman Saha is confident that Bengal's unheralded bunch of bowlers have seen enough of Cheteshwar Pujara on television to plot his dismissal when they take on Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

This is the first time in his 13-year-old first-class career that Saha will be playing a national final and Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel will only benefit from his advice on how to dismiss Pujara on a track where he has played some of his marathon innings.

"Whoever fights till the end will win. They (Bengal teammates) all watch international matches. They know how to get Pujara out," Saha was reticent as usual bit surely put across a point.

His dear friend Ashoke Dinda was dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons but what Saha finds heartening is how the young trio of Ishan, Akash and Mukesh have more than fulfilled the veteran pacer's void.