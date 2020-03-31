'Onus is on us': Ro Hitman Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh in fight against coronavirus

India's hitman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to help India get back on its feet in wake of the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 37,500 lives worldwide.
Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively.
He has given Rs 5 lakh to 'Zomato Feeding India', which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs.
The star opener took to Twitter and said: "We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia , @narendramodi, @CMOMaharashtra"
Rohit joined the list of top sportsmen comprising batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, his skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and his Test teammate Ajinkya Rahane among others who have generously donated for the cause.
Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the pandemic with the positive cases in the state standing at 225 till Tuesday morning.
In India, according to the union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251.
(with PTI inputs)
