Only two Indians made Wisden's Team of the decade

As the decade come to an end, on Monday, Wisden released the Test team of the decade. The list has 11 players, from which only two are Indians, while three players from England, two from Australia, two from South Africa and one from Sri Lanka were included.

According to Hindustan Times, the team was decided by Wisden’s Decade in Review panel which comprised of Lawrence Booth, Jo Harman, John Stern, Phil Walker and Yas Rana. Indian team captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman in the list, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only Indian bowler in it. Former England captain Alastair Cook has been picked to open the batting with another left-hander David Warner. Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has been selected as the wicket-keeper batsman in the side along with Kohli and Steve Smith in the middle-order. Former South African batsman AB de Villiers also made the cut.