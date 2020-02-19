'Only 40 KGs?': Harbhajan Singh trolls Rohit Sharma for lightweight deadlifts

Rohit Sharma’s recovery is on track with him getting his body some exercise. He shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen working out. Sharma, who is an ardent Real Madrid fan and has also been named as their Indian brand ambassador, was seen wearing the Los Blancos jersey while hitting the gym.
Harbhajan Singh did not miss out on the opportunity to troll Sharma on his lifting capabilities. "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana," Singh commented.
Sharma also is spending time with his daughter. Mumbai Indians, on Twitter, shared a photo of Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. The father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a light moment. The IPL club, on Twitter, wrote, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how cute is Rohit’s new social media manager? #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @ImRo45”.
Even though Sharma was not at his best in the first two T20Is in the New Zealand series, he reached his phenomenal best in the third and fourth T20Is. But just as he started looking like he would dominate the Kiwis in the series, he suffered from an injury which ruled him out of the ODIs and subsequently, the Tests.
Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the fourth T20I match that India won. "He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)