'Only 40 KGs?': Harbhajan Singh trolls Rohit Sharma for lightweight deadlifts

Even though Sharma was not at his best in the first two T20Is in the New Zealand series, he reached his phenomenal best in the third and fourth T20Is. But just as he started looking like he would dominate the Kiwis in the series, he suffered from an injury which ruled him out of the ODIs and subsequently, the Tests.

Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the fourth T20I match that India won. "He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.