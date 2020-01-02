'One to watch over next few years': Australia A coach Leah Poulton on Indian batswoman Shafali Verma

"She’s just an amazing talent, she’s only 15 years old and she’s got so much power," Poulton told cricket.com.au. "We’d seen a bit of footage leading in, she’s played a bit of cricket for India.

"But when you watch footage of a player like that, it probably doesn’t do it justice because she’s actually got a really good presence at the crease. Even though she’s 15, she’s a tall girl, strong girl as well … when she walked out to bat, I thought, ‘that can’t be the 15-year-old’."

Amazed by Verma's performance, Poulton even deemed her as a 'Ones to watch' talent in the upcoming years.

"She’s not your typical Indian opening bat," Poulton said. "Over the years they’ve produced these opening bats with these amazing techniques and they’re really crafty, whereas she walked out there and she was just pure power.

"It was really good to watch, I did get into fan mode for a while there (during the century). She just had so much composure at the crease, she didn’t look fussed at all. She’s definitely going to be one to watch over the next few years."