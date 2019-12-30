'One of the great team man': Steve Smith, David Warner congratulate Peter Siddle for outstanding career

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner on Monday congratulated his teammate Peter Siddle for an outstanding cricketing career.

Siddle on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old pacer took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches including eight five-wicket hauls.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among all Australian bowlers and will be forever remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the 'Gabba in 2010.

He also represented Australia in 20 One-Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Taking to Instagram, Smith wrote, "Congratulations @petersiddle403 on an amazing international career. A consummate professional and one of the great team men."