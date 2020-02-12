'One of my calmest children': Ravi Bishnoi's father after son's scuffle against Bangladesh in U-19 World Cup

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerged as one of the best bowlers in the just concluded Under-19 World Cup as he ended the tournament with 17 wickets, but all his good work was eclipsed after the unruly scenes in the summit clash against Bangladesh.

After Bangladesh won the final beating the Priyam Garg-led side by three wickets (via D/L method) at the Senwes Park on Sunday, the players of the two teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process.

Bishnoi's father Mangilal Bishnoi is unable to digest the fact that one of his calmest children couldn't control his emotions and lost his cool.