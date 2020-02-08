One more over? Sachin Tendulkar to come out of retirement and face Ellyse Perry

"Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match," she said.

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval.

"We'd love to have a bowl to you and obviously fetch a few balls from over the boundary that you've hit.

"We thought it would be an awesome way to raise a bit more money for the Bushfire Appeal, which I know you're already doing so much for.

"If you're at all up for it, we'd love to have you out here -- I know there'd be some girls very keen to field some balls that you hit. So let us know, and thanks again for everything."