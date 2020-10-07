One Glove: MS Dhoni pulls of magic catch

In the ongoing contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, the latter's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again defied age to take a wonderful catch as a wicketkeeper.

The 21st fixture of the Indian Premier League is currently happening at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dinesh Karthik and Co chose to bat first and ended their innings with a decent target of 167 - a target which will not be an issue for Chennai given their batting prowess which consists of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, back in-form Shane Watson and skipper Dhoni himself among others.

However, it was Dhoni's stunning catch that had us grasping as once again the skipper defied age, silencing many haters and critics.

Dhoni took a leap to his right to catch the ball, juggled it on his first attempt before diving to take the spectacular catch. And, that was done without the skipper wearing his right-hand glove.

Watch the catch below: