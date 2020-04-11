'Once he is gone, there is no getting him back': Former England skipper Nasser Hussain warns India of Dhoni's retirement

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was set to be a testing ground for former skipper M.S. Dhoni. While some felt he was past his prime, head coach Ravi Shastri had made it clear that the IPL will decide Dhoni's fate along with some others who were vying for a spot in the team for the T20 World Cup at the end of the year.

With the fate of the IPL hanging in balance, Dhoni's future has come under more scrutiny. But speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, former England skipper Nasser Hussain said that it was best to not push Dhoni into retirement because once he is gone, there will be no coming back.

"Is Dhoni still good enough to get into the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think he has a huge amount to offer to Indian cricket. Yes, there have been one or two occasions where he has got it wrong in run chases, like that World Cup game against England. But in general, Dhoni is still a really good talent.

"And be careful what you wish for because once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game who are once in a generation cricketers, don't push him into retirement early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end selectors select," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Shastri had earlier said: "It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided.

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country."