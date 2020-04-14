'On what basis can he be selected’: Gautam Gambhir on MS Dhoni’s comeback in national side

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that it is end of road for MS Dhoni, who hasn't played international cricket since July last year.

According to the report by the Quint, he said in case the IPL does not happen this year, it will be really difficult for the former captain to come back into the Indian side.

"If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year,” Gambhir observed.

Dhoni hasn't played any cricket since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final game against New Zealand.

Gambhir further named KL Rahul as MS' replacement from behind the stumps. Praising Rahul for his versatility the 38-year-old said: "Obviously his (Rahul’s) keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir also said out that only the ones performing at their best should play for India.

He maintained that retirement is Dhoni's personal choice: “Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team. As far as his retirement plans go by, that’s his personal choice.”