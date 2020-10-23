'On the road to recovery': Kapil Dev shares health update, thanks fans for 'love and concern'

Earlier in the day, the hospital confirmed that Kapil is stable and would be discharged in a couple of days.

Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department at the Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute, performed the angioplasty after Kapil reached the hospital at 1 am on Friday.

"Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev came to the emergency department of Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) at 1 am on Friday with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of the night," said a hospital statement.

"Currently, he is admitted to ICU and under close supervision of Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days," it said.

Another doctor, who did not wish to be identified, had earlier told IANS that the angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia, and normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours before being discharged.

"Since Kapil has a sugar problem for a long time, there could be an issue with such patients. In diabetic patients, the blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable," the doctor told IANS.

Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994. He held the world record for most Test wickets (434) for over six years until it was broken by Courtney Walsh of the West Indies. His other big achievement was to lead India to World Cup triumph in 1983.

