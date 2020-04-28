On popular demand, Jasprit Bumrah shares clip of match-winning knock against Goa in 2017

Bumrah knocked 42 runs off just 24 balls to take his side's total to 277, following which Gujarat bowled out Goa for 199 to win the match by 78 runs.

This 'popular demand' comes after Bumrah and Yuvraj's Instagram live session on Sunday where both engaged in banter to entertain their fans.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj also praised Bumrah and said he has the potential to become world's number one bowler.

"You need to believe that you would be the number one bowler in the world. You should not be bothered about what the outside world thinks," Yuvraj said.

"You have the potential to be the number one bowler in the world in all the formats. Your focus should be to become the number one bowler for the next two years. You are the most mature guy on the side. You are one of the nicest guys."

After Bumrah's unimpressive performance in India's tour of New Zealand, the star was to be seen in action for Mumbai Indians in this season's Indian Premier League before it got suspended due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 2,10,000 lives worldwide.

