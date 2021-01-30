OMG! No Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has scrapped the domestic first-class cricket -- Ranji Trophy at least for this year.

The Ranji Trophy championship is played in India between multiple teams representing regional and state cricket associations. The BCCI has opted for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of majority of the state units.

This will be for the first time in 87 years that the Ranji Trophy championship has been sidelined by the BCCI. "I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary said in a letter to state units, which is in possession of the Free Press Journal.