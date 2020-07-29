'O bhai maro mujhe maro': Twitter on Pakistan fan taking selfie with COVID-19 positive Haris Rauf

A Pakistan cricket fan was left completely shocked after he reportedly took a picture with fast bowler Haris Rauf and later found out that he was COVID-19 positive.
Muhammad Shahab Ghauri, a Pakistan cricket fan, took to Facebook and posted a selfie with the cricketer. "So I found haris rauf in F-6 today and took a selfie with him, and later on l google searched about why is he not selected in Pakistan vs England squad and found out that he is still covid positive. Oh sh*tttttt!!!!! (sic)," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day after Ghauri's post went viral. "This is the most hilarious thing I have come across today," a Twitter user wrote. "Got to be greatest post on social media ever," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Haris Rauf and his few teammates tested positive for COVID-19 due to which they had to miss being part of Pakistan's tour of England.
Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti were the players who tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 276,287 with the detection of 1,063 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
27 more people died overnight due to coronavirus-related complications, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,892.
As many as 244,883 patients have recovered so far in the country, the ministry said.
With the detection of the 1,063 new cases, the total number of infections rose to 276,287, it said.
Sindh reported the maximum number of 119,394 cases, followed by 92,452 in Punjab, 33,724 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,963 in Islamabad, 11,654 in Balochistan, 2,055 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 2,042 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The health authorities have conducted a total 1,931,102 tests in the country, including 21,256 in the last 24 hours.
(With PTI inputs)
