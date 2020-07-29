'O bhai maro mujhe maro': Twitter on Pakistan fan taking selfie with COVID-19 positive Haris Rauf

A Pakistan cricket fan was left completely shocked after he reportedly took a picture with fast bowler Haris Rauf and later found out that he was COVID-19 positive.

Muhammad Shahab Ghauri, a Pakistan cricket fan, took to Facebook and posted a selfie with the cricketer. "So I found haris rauf in F-6 today and took a selfie with him, and later on l google searched about why is he not selected in Pakistan vs England squad and found out that he is still covid positive. Oh sh*tttttt!!!!! (sic)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day after Ghauri's post went viral. "This is the most hilarious thing I have come across today," a Twitter user wrote. "Got to be greatest post on social media ever," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: