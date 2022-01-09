NZvsBAN 2nd Test: Tom Latham, Devon Conway help New Zealand dominate Day 1 against Bangladesh

New Zealand promised to bounce back quickly from their first Test loss to Bangladesh and captain Tom Latham redeemed the pledge with a commanding unbeaten century Sunday on the first day of the second Test.

Latham lost the toss for the sixth time while standing in as captain for Kane Williamson and had to bat on a disconcertingly green pitch at Hagley Oval. By stumps he was 186 not out and with the help of a half century to Will Young and Devon Conway, who faced a nervous night on 99 not out, New Zealand were 349-1.

Latham hadn't previously scored even a half century but the captain dominated the day, carrying his bat through 90 overs. By stumps he had hit 28 fours for 112 runs from boundaries.

Latham accumulated steadily and briskly, reaching his half century from 65 balls, his century from 133, his 150 from 199. And he played a full array shots, favoring the cut when Bangladesh bowled too short with the new ball in the morning then leaning into his drives and bringing midwicket into play in the next two sessions.

He scored scored 70 of his 100 partnership with Young and 57 of a century partnership from 155 balls with Conway.

Latham did his best Sunday to place New Zealand in a stronger position. He did so on a day of odd occurrences.

Latham was twice given out before lunch on Sunday yet survived to carry his bat through the day. Young's 54 - his third half century of the series - included five fours, a 7 and a 5.

Ebadot Hossain came into the attack in the ninth over Sunday and had Latham out lbw with his second and fifth deliveries. In both cases the on-field umpire upheld Ebadot's appeal and Latham had those decisions reviewed and overturned.

Young reached his half century from 97 balls with a little bit of luck, after being dropped by Liton Das at second slip off Ebadot when he was 26.

His score was plumped by a seven when he ran three and a throw to the untended stumps at the bowler's end went for four overthrows. Soon afterwards the batsman took a single and another throw to the bowler went to the boundary.

After Young, Conway continued his prolific accumulation of runs in tests and was left on the brink of a century at stumps. He scored 122 in the first innings of the first test and added a half century on Sunday from 83 balls.

If he goes on to his century, the South Africa-born batsman will have scored a double century, two centuries and a half century in five Tests.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 349/1 (Tom Latham 186*, Devon Conway 99*, Will Young 54) vs Bangladesh

