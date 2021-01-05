Nz vs Pak, 2nd Test: Kane Williamson's double ton puts Kiwis in charge

Captain Kane Williamson's purple patch with the bat continued on Tuesday as he scored yet another double century to put New Zealand on the ascendency in the ongoing second and final Test against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval.

Williamson's 238, along with 157 from Henry Nicholls and unbeaten 102 from Daryl Mitchell, helped the Black Caps declare their first innings on 659/6 in reply to Pakistan's 297 compiled on the first day of the Test match.

Williamson also scripted two illustrious records in the ongoing Test as he became the fastest Kiwi batsman to register 7,000 runs, and most fifty-plus scores in the longest format of the game.

Williamson surpassed former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor who previously held the record for fastest to 7,000 runs. Williamson took just 83 games and surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming and Taylor to become the fastest Kiwi batsman to reach 7,000 Test runs.