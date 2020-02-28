NZ vs IND: Umesh Yadav or Navdeep Saini - Who can replace injured Ishant Sharma in 2nd Test?

On Friday, the Indian team suffered a fresh jolt after it was reported that Ishant Sharma's ankle injury has resurfaced and that he will probably miss the second Test against New Zealand because of the injury. This news will have an even bigger impact on the team because the lanky pacer is the most in-form bowler in India's Test side at the moment.

Ishant was the only bright star in an otherwise damp performance by the Indians in the first Test against the Kiwis. His crucial five wickets proved to be the only thing that kept the Indians from total annihilation. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's impact was almost negligible as they managed to take just two wickets between them.