NZ vs IND: Tim Southee and Kane Williamson back Virat Kohli's outburst

Following Virat Kohli's outburst, New Zealand cricketers Tim Southee and Kane Williamson backed the skipper's behaviour, describing him as a team player anda passionate cricketer.
In the last test match against New Zealand, Kohli was somewhat truculent with his 'SHH' gesture.
When a New Zealand journalist questioned the skipper's behaviour, he too faced a hostile Kohli.
"Virat what's your reaction to your behaviour in the field yesterday? You were swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As Indian captain do you need to set a better example and tone it down a bit in the field?" the journalist asked.
Kohli instead posed a question at the journalist. He said, "What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you".
In response to these events, Southee said both India and New Zealand competed hard in the series but there was no bad blood between them.
"He's a very passionate guy... and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself," Southee, who has played alongside Kohli in the IPL, told 'Radio New Zealand'.
Southee's compatriot Williamson also defended Kohli saying he is a very passionate cricketer.
"It is Virat, and he is passionate on the field. I don't think we need to read too much into it," Williamson told PTI.
The Indian skipper had a tough New Zealand tour as he managed to score just 38 runs in the four Test innings and suffered his 1st-ever Test series whitewash as India's captain.
