NZ vs IND: Tim Southee and Kane Williamson back Virat Kohli's outburst

Following Virat Kohli's outburst, New Zealand cricketers Tim Southee and Kane Williamson backed the skipper's behaviour, describing him as a team player anda passionate cricketer.

In the last test match against New Zealand, Kohli was somewhat truculent with his 'SHH' gesture.

When a New Zealand journalist questioned the skipper's behaviour, he too faced a hostile Kohli.

"Virat what's your reaction to your behaviour in the field yesterday? You were swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As Indian captain do you need to set a better example and tone it down a bit in the field?" the journalist asked.

Kohli instead posed a question at the journalist. He said, "What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you".