NZ vs IND Tests: Vihari ready to open innings

"As a player, I am prepared to bat anywhere. As of now, I've not been informed anything. As I said before as well, if the team requires me to bat wherever, I am ready to bat," said Vihari, who retired after scoring 101. The Andhra player has delivered whenever given a chance. Does he feel bad about not getting to play four successive Tests after the series-opener against South Africa at Visakhapatnam last year in October?

"Sometimes you have to understand the team combination as well. You can't get disheartened by it. I understood when you are playing at home, we play five bowlers. It's obvious that one batter has to miss out. So I took it in my stride. I don't want to prove anything to anyone but just follow the process," Vihari said.