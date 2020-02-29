NZ vs IND stat attack: How Tim Southee made Virat Kohli his bunny

Continuing his poor form in the ongoing India's tour of New Zealand, Virat Kohli has now been dismissed by Tim Southee for the 10th time in international cricket - most by any bowler - and in doing so he has made the Indian skipper his bunny.
In the ongoing India's tour of New Zealand, Southee dismissed Kohli on three occasions.
Other bowlers to dismiss Kohli after Southee's record are:
James Anderson (England): 8
Graeme Swann (England): 8
Morne Morkel (South Africa): 7
Adam Zampa (Australia), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Ravi Rampaul (West Indies): 7
Kohli has become the bane of Indian cricket. In T20's he couldn't affect the game as much he would have wanted to. The same thing repeated in the ODI series and the Test series is proving to be no different.
In the first Test he returned with poor scores of 2 and 19. Apparently, the trend has followed him in the second Test as well. Southee, once again, proved to be Kohli's kryptonite. The Indian skipper was dismissed for just 3 runs in the first innings.
Kohli's last five scores in international cricket are 15, 9, 2, 19 and 3. In the NZ tour, Kohli's are as follows:
T20Is - 45, 11, 38, 11
ODIs - 51, 15, 9
Tests - 2, 19, 3
This means that Kohli has 204 runs in 10 innings with just a single fifty. This stat is quite worrisome, but there is no doubting the genius of the player.
Additionally, when he was sent back to the pavilion by Tim Southee as the Kiwi had him adjudged leg-before wicket, Kohli opted for a review, but it proved unsuccessful.
New Zealand were 63 for none at stumps in response to India's first innings total of 242 on the opening day of the second cricket Test at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)