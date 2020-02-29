NZ vs IND stat attack: How Tim Southee made Virat Kohli his bunny

Continuing his poor form in the ongoing India's tour of New Zealand, Virat Kohli has now been dismissed by Tim Southee for the 10th time in international cricket - most by any bowler - and in doing so he has made the Indian skipper his bunny.

In the ongoing India's tour of New Zealand, Southee dismissed Kohli on three occasions.

Other bowlers to dismiss Kohli after Southee's record are:

James Anderson (England): 8

Graeme Swann (England): 8

Morne Morkel (South Africa): 7

Adam Zampa (Australia), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Ravi Rampaul (West Indies): 7