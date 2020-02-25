NZ vs IND: Scott Styris perfectly sums up why Indian pacers were not as effective as Kiwi pacers

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has revealed the reasons why the Indian bowlers were not as effective as the New Zealand bowlers in the first Test which the visitors lost by 10 wickets. The first Test was a mess for India as they lost the match by 10 wickets in a totally dominating performance by the Kiwis on all the fronts.
The bowlers, even after taking wickets, couldn't restrict the Kiwis to a low score. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were not as impactful, with the burden of wicket-taking fell on the shoulders of Ishant Sharma.
In the Star Sports' post-match show, Styris pretty much summed up why there was a huge difference in the impact that bowlers from both sides have. He said, "There is a difference in style of the Indian bowlers and the New Zealand bowlers. The New Zealand bowlers look to swing the ball more and as you saw they got swing in the second innings also."
He added, "Indian bowlers were looking for seam movement off the pitch and there was none to be had. That is the reason the likes of Kane Williamson could hit through the line of the ball. He was not troubled a lot right up till the point when he was dismissed. Even when Ross Taylor was batting it didn’t look like there were too many demons in the pitch."
Starting the day on 144 for four, India were all out for 191 in 81 overs in their second innings. This was a shade better after their dismal 165 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be decisive. Trent Boult (4/39 in 22 overs) and Tim Southee (5/61 in 21 overs), one of the finest but most under-rated new ball pairs in world cricket, showed that when it boils down to playing incisive seam and swing bowling, this batting line-up is still a work in progress.
The required target of nine runs was knocked off by New Zealand without much ado for their 100th Test win. India's last defeat was against Australia at Perth during the 2018-19 series but the loss at the Basin Reserve would hurt them more because the visitors have not surrendered in such fashion of late.
(With Agency Inputs)
