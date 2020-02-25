NZ vs IND: Scott Styris perfectly sums up why Indian pacers were not as effective as Kiwi pacers

In the Star Sports' post-match show, Styris pretty much summed up why there was a huge difference in the impact that bowlers from both sides have. He said, "There is a difference in style of the Indian bowlers and the New Zealand bowlers. The New Zealand bowlers look to swing the ball more and as you saw they got swing in the second innings also."

He added, "Indian bowlers were looking for seam movement off the pitch and there was none to be had. That is the reason the likes of Kane Williamson could hit through the line of the ball. He was not troubled a lot right up till the point when he was dismissed. Even when Ross Taylor was batting it didn’t look like there were too many demons in the pitch."