NZ vs IND: Sanju Samson? Rishabh Pant? What changes could India make for 4th T20I

After totally dominating the ‘BlackCaps’ in the first three T20I matches, the ‘Men in Blue’ will be looking to create history by performing a 5-0 whitewash of the Kiwis. Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on the T20 World Cup and the experimentation he could do to ensure a balanced side.

From an Indian perspective, the need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. The same was mentioned by Kohli after the third match. There are obvious contenders for certain spots in both batting and bowling department should experimentation kick in.

The first player that India will look to replace is Shivam Dube, after a less-than-impressive outing in the first three matches. He could be switched with Washington Sundar. The 20-year-old Sundar has held his spot in the sidelines for quite some time now and will look to cement his spot in the playing XI. For that, he needs to perform well if selected for the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal could be rested and Kuldeep Yadav will be allowed to replace him in the playing XI. Chahal has not been quite impactful in the series. Kuldeep will hope to do a better job than his spin partner.