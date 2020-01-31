NZ vs IND: Sanju Samson? Rishabh Pant? What changes could India make for 4th T20I

After totally dominating the ‘BlackCaps’ in the first three T20I matches, the ‘Men in Blue’ will be looking to create history by performing a 5-0 whitewash of the Kiwis. Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on the T20 World Cup and the experimentation he could do to ensure a balanced side.
From an Indian perspective, the need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. The same was mentioned by Kohli after the third match. There are obvious contenders for certain spots in both batting and bowling department should experimentation kick in.
The first player that India will look to replace is Shivam Dube, after a less-than-impressive outing in the first three matches. He could be switched with Washington Sundar. The 20-year-old Sundar has held his spot in the sidelines for quite some time now and will look to cement his spot in the playing XI. For that, he needs to perform well if selected for the match.
Yuzvendra Chahal could be rested and Kuldeep Yadav will be allowed to replace him in the playing XI. Chahal has not been quite impactful in the series. Kuldeep will hope to do a better job than his spin partner.
There is also a chance that Navdeep Saini gets to play. The 27-year-old was in blistering form against Sri Lanka and also performed admirably against Australia. Saini could replace Shardul Thakur.
In recent months, the pair of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson has been the most debated topic in Indian cricket. There is a very good chance that Pant and Samson, both, would get a chance to prove their worth in the fourth encounter.
Pant’s possible inclusion could relieve some stress from KL Rahul as the latter will take up the keeping duties despite Samson being there in the squad. Manish Pandey could be rested to accommodate Rishabh in the playing XI.
Samson, on the other hand, could very well slot in the top three for India. This means that Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli could be rested alternatively for the next two T20I matches. If Rohit is rested, Sanju could come in to open for India. On the other hand, if Virat is rested, then he could come in at the number three position. The 25-year-old is regular in that position for his IPL side Rajasthan Royals.
Probable XI
1- Rohit Sharma or Sanju Samson
2- KL Rahul
3- Virat Kohli or Sanju Samson
4- Shreyas Iyer
5- Rishabh Pant
6- Ravindra Jadeja
7- Washington Sundar
8- Kuldeep Yadav
9- Mohammed Shami
10- Navdeep Saini
11- Jasprit Bumrah
Squad:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
